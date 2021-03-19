Kudat man who raped daughter for three years loses appeal

KOTA KINABALU: A man who raped his daughter since she was 10 until she was 13 had his appeal against sentence of 20 years’ jail plus 15 strokes of the cane dismissed by the High Court here today.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Duncan Sikodol upheld the sentence which was handed down to the accused by a lower court on February 19 this year.

The accused raped his underage daughter at a house in Kudat on December 5, 2020.

The unrepresented appellant said he wanted his jail term to be reduced, but he did not state any reason when asked to do so.

The court later asked the prosecution whether the whipping sentence was a bit excessive, to which the prosecution then stood up and submitted that the appellant had been raping his daughter since she was 10 until she was 13.

The prosecution also said that a police report was lodged when the victim was aged 13 and a medical report of the victim showed that there were old tears on her hymen as a result of constant and repeated act.

The court further asked the prosecution whether the appellant had admitted to the facts? The prosecution replied in the positive.