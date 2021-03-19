Labourer gets 10 years for rape of underage girlfriend

KUCHING: A labourer who raped his 15-year-old girlfriend and made her pregnant was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and four strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday.

Muhammad Ali Akim, 24, from Sri Aman, pleaded guilty to the charge read before Judge Steve Ritikos under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping on conviction.

He committed the offence some time in October last year at the girl’s rented house at Taman Arbi in Pending.

According to the fact of case, the couple had been in a relationship for almost two years before the offence was committed.

A medical report confirmed that the victim was now about 30 weeks’ pregnant, and there were old tear marks on her genitals.

Prior to sentencing, Ali, who was not represented pleaded for a lighter sentence, saying he took responsibilities for his actions.

In the same court, a self-employed man was sentenced to five years’ jail and one stroke of the cane after pleading guilty to taking drugs.

Habitual offender Mazuwan Sahawi, 27, was found to have taken amphetamine and methamphetamine at 12.35am on Jan 1 at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department office in Kuching District police headquarters.

He was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 read together with Section 39C (1) of the same act, which provides for a jail term of between five and seven years, and not more than three lashes, on conviction.

The accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, has two prior convictions – in 2014 and 2019.

Prosecuting in both cases was DPP Danial Ilham Kamaruddin.