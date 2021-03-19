Local fans to return to sporting events from April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Sports fans in the country can once again cheer for their teams in stadiums or any other venues next month.

“But take note! You will be subjected to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs),” warned Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the technical meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) has decided to allow spectators in stadiums or other venues for sports tournaments such as the M-League starting April 1.

“The decision was made after hearing the proposals from the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Ministry of Health,” he told a press conference to announce the development of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“Nevertheless, the organisation of all tournaments with spectators is subject to the approval of the Youth and Sports Ministry,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that they will start with two M-League matches in April to evaluate the effectiveness of the SOPs and spectator management protocol.

He also said that the relevant authorities would monitor and make a protocol compliance assessment in the aspect of movement, entry and dispersal of spectators during the matches.

Ismail Sabri said detailed SOPs on the management of spectators would be uploaded in the Youth and Sports Ministry and MKN websites.

In Conditional MCO zones, only 10 per cent of the spectator capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is lower, will be allowed with supervisory control at all times.

In Recovery MCO zones, only 25 per cent spectator capacity or 8,000 people, whichever is lower, will be allowed.

Match tickets will be sold online and sales operations are allowed only at existing outlets in the stadium/venue area.

Physical distancing of a minimum of 1.5 to two metres should be observed at all times while entry and exit of spectators will be in a scheduled and organised manner. — Bernama

