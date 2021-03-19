New cases in Jalan Awang and Hilir clusters force schools to close down

SIBU: Jalan Awang and Hilir Covid-19 clusters have forced the closure of two primary schools located within the same localities here yesterday.

Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said the schools were SK Abang Ali at Jalan Kampung Baru and SK Saint Mary at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit.

“I do not have the data of staff and pupils affected by the school closure off hand.

“But we decided to close the schools due to their localities in red zones and also due to the two clusters in the area,” he said during a Facebook live streaming yesterday.

Dr Annuar earlier said that the decision was made after the committee discussed the matter with Sibu District Education Office.

Hilir and Jalan Awang clusters recorded three and two new positive cases respectively yesterday.

The Hilir cluster which was announced by the State Disaster Management Committee on March 16 has 40 cumulative cases while Jalan Awang cluster, announced on March 7, has 54 cumulative cases.

Dr Annuar also said that SJK Methodist was closed on Wednesday because a teacher there was tested positive.

All three schools will be closed until further notice, he said.

He advised those with Covid-19 symptoms not to come to work and get themselves tested at nearby health clinics.

“The teacher had symptoms but she still came to work and this had forced the closure of the school.

“A total of 78 pupils and teachers at SJK Methodist had undergone swab tests yesterday.

“Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA) had sanitised the school,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the decision whether to impose lockdown in Kampung Hilir will depend on cases recorded during mass Active Case Detection (ACD) exercise.

The ACD held at the parking compound of An-Nur Mosque here started yesterday and will end Saturday.

“A total of 982 swab samples were taken from Kampung Hilir residents on the first day of the exercise.

“The results will be known as early as Friday night and hopefully we will get the full results by Saturday morning.

“I urge everyone in Kampung Hilir and its surrounding areas to stay at home for the time being,” he said.

On Sukun/Lada Zone, he said four cases involving one family at a workers quarters in Lorong Then Kung Suk were

among 47 cases reported in Sibu yesterday.

“I told Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun that we have to keep watch on this locality because it involves workers quarters.

“Infection can spread rapidly in such places,” he said.