Penguang lauded for role in return of 5,000ha of NCR land to Tinjar folk

MIRI: Berawan community leader Penghulu Patrick Jelaman has credited Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil for his role in resolving a land dispute which saw the return of 5,000 hectares of native customary rights (NCR) land by IOI Corporation.

He said the Marudi assemblyman had helped to bring closure to the long-standing issue by pushing for an amicable settlement between the local communities and IOI, for the excise of the land from the company’s provisional lease for its plantation in Tinjar.

“We have been talking on our own to IOI for a long time but Datu Penguang has really worked hard to bring about this settlement, bringing up matters affecting his people to the Miri Resident’s Office,” said Patrick, who hails from Long Jegan, when contacted yesterday.

A meeting here on Wednesday saw an agreement reached between IOI and 11 community leaders and longhouse chiefs from Long Jegan, Long Tabing, Long Tuyut, Long Teran and Long Lapok for the return of their NCR land.

He said the affected communities are relieved to be able to put the past behind them, having previously engaged lawyers to fight for their claims in court since the start of the dispute in 1998 when the company began planting oil palm.

“The 5,000 hectares of unplanted land has always belonged to us, but nevertheless we are relieved and happy with the outcome.

“We now hope to address the issue of those whose land is located within the planted area,” he added.

Patrick said he would now seek for the returned land to be gazetted as communal reserve under the Sarawak Land Code and issued with titles, as per the proposal by Penguang during the meeting.