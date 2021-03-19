Police report lodged against YouTuber for alleged defamation

KOTA KINABALU: A Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku (Sabah STAR) leader from its Putatan division lodged a police report against a video uploaded to the ‘Orait Nopo’ channel on YouTube for alleged defamation.

Sabah STAR Putatan information chief Sidnan Musi said the YouTuber who uploaded the 3-minute 52-second video on March 13 on the channel accused the party of taking advantage of an NGO’s mercy mission to send aid to fire victims in Kampung Lok Urai in Pulau Gaya.

Sidnan said the police report was lodged on March 18 at the Karamunsing police station.

“The YouTuber had uploaded photos of Sabah STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and the party’s Putatan Division Coordinator Philip Among onto his video on the Orait Nopo channel. In the narrative, the YouTuber claimed that Sabah STAR had taken advantage of NGO Kasih Neelofa’s mission to send aid to the fire victims on the island.

“The YouTuber, in his video also read out comments netizens posted on Facebook about the alleged incident. What the YouTuber said was slanderous against the party and its leaders,” said Sidnan.

He questioned the YouTuber’s intention of posting the video which he said was based on the comments of netizens on Facebook.

The YouTuber should have verified that the information was correct before posting it, said Sidnan.

Sidnan added that Sabah STAR Putatan are demanding that the YouTuber take down the video and issue an apology to the party and its leaders, failing which, legal action maybe taken against him.

“He has 24 hours to take down the video and apologise,” he said.