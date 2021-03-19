SDMC to probe SOP negligence claim at Semuja immigration detention centre

KUCHING (Mar 19): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will conduct an investigation into allegations of negligence on standard operating procedure (SOP) for the admission of detainees at the Semuja Immigration Detention Centre in Serian, which is now the epicentre of a Covid-19 cluster.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, said in a press statement, that the allegation was “very disturbing and a cause of grave concern”.

“We will leave no stones unturned in our investigation. Negligence, if proven true, will certainly jeopardise everyone’s health. There is actually an SOP laid down when admitting new detainees. It should be strictly complied with for everyone’s sake,” he said.

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, reminded commandants of all detention centres and prisons to ensure the SOP are strictly complied with.

“Do not take things for granted. Make sure there is strict compliance by everyone and please treat this responsibility seriously. Any negligence can result in devastating consequences,” he said.

The detention centre today accounted for 138 of the 407 new cases recorded in the state, the highest in the country.

However, the Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster, which was announced on Thursday, had recorded 146 new cases today bringing its total to 245 cases.

SDMC in its Covid-19 update today said a total of 592 individuals from the cluster had been screened so far with 210 found negative and 137 still awaiting their laboratory results.

There were 99 cases, who were detainees, detected when the cluster was initially announced.

The Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster is one of 11 clusters with new cases today. Sarawak currently has 34 active clusters.