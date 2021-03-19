Semuja depot Covid-19 cluster jumps to 245 cases with 146 added today

KUCHING (Mar 19): The number of Covid-19 infections in the Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster has more than doubled to 245 today, just a day after it was announced by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that 146 new cases were detected in the cluster today, adding that 592 individuals had been screened so far with 210 negative and 137 still awaiting their laboratory results.

There were 99 cases detected when the cluster in the Immigration Department’s detention centre for illegal immigrants was announced yesterday.

SDMC had said that the cases were detainees and preliminary screening of immigration personnel for the virus was negative. The committee did not mention in its statement today if the new cases were detainees.

The Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster is one of 11 clusters with new cases today. Sarawak currently has 34 active clusters.

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong increased to 355 with 37 new cases after a total of 3,300 people were screened. Some 189 are still waiting for laboratory results.

Jalan Merpati Cluster in Miri increased to 90 with 11 new cases, while 64 are still awaiting laboratory results.

Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu recorded six new case for a total of 40 cases after 148 people were screened.

Begalak Cluster in Song also had six new cases for a total of 68 with 182 people still awaiting results.

Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu had four additional cases, including three cases that have previously been reported. A total of 25 individuals were screened so far, and all were found positive.

Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster, Sibu, had three new cases. A total of 49 close contacts of the index case were screened, and 43 were positive, while two are still awaiting results.

Sena Cluster, Miri, had three new cases for a total of 83 cases and 12 individuals still awaiting results.

Emperoh Jambu Cluster here also recorded three new cases, bringing its total to 328. A total of 2,000 individuals have been screened and 206 individuals are still awaiting results.

Gelong Cluster in Kapit saw an increase of three new cases, bringing the total positive in the cluster to 257. A total of 302 individuals have been screened.

Nanga Bulo Cluster in Julau had two new cases. A total of 162 individuals have been screened whereby 36 cases were positive and the rest negative.