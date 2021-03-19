Sri Aman district now Covid-19 red zone

KUCHING (Mar 19): Sri Aman district today changed from an orange to a red zone, informed deputy chief minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that this was after the district recorded a total of 49 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days.

“This makes it a total of 12 districts with red status in the state,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates.

The other districts that are currently red zones are Song, Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Three districts remain orange zones. They are Samarahan, Bau and Sarikei.

A total of 16 districts remain yellow, which are Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh.

The other nine districts in the state are green zones.