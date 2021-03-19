Uggah: Resident offices will ensure all rural areas in S’wak will receive Covid-19 immunisation

KUCHING (Mar 19): Various Resident’s offices will make plans to ensure that all rural areas across Sarawak will be covered under the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

The State Disaster Management Committee chairman assured that rural villages and longhouses in the state would not be left out from the vaccination plan, which must be completed by August this year as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier.

“We have to complete it (the vaccination programme) by the end of August, but that depends on the availability of the vaccine,” he said when met by reporters after Abang Johari received his second jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Indoor Stadium here today.

Uggah said he was aware that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who had received the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine produced by China, had reportedly said that the Sarawak government was allowed to acquire its own supply of vaccines but he had not received any official letter from Sarawak yet.

When met after receiving his second dose of the vaccine, Abang Johari said the state government is still waiting for a response from the federal government on its application to purchase additional Covid-19 vaccine.

He said the Sarawak government is hoping to hear positive news from Putrajaya.

He was quick to add: “At the moment, the indication is quite positive.”

Yesterday, Uggah told the Covid-19 daily update press conference that the state government had sent an official request to the federal government to acquire its own supply for Covid-19 vaccines.

He said this was to enable Sarawak to meet the target of completing its vaccination programme by end of August.

“We have sent an official letter to coordinating minister of National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, informing him that Sarawak intends to purchase its own supply of Covid-19 vaccines if the supply from the federal government is not enough to meet our vaccination schedule,” he said at the conference.