102 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah hit the three-digit mark for the first time in a while after it registered 102 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that Keningau recorded the highest number of cases with 71, followed by Tawau (10) and Kota Kinabalu (5).

He said that Kalabakan was reclassified from a red zone to an orange zone while Putatan was reclassified from yellow zone to an orange zone.

“Sabah had also recorded one new Covid-19 death in Kota Kinabalu,” said Masidi

in a statement.

He added that no new clusters were identified today.

A total of 41 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus.