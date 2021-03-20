2,800 pupils receive hygiene kit, stationery from Yayasan Petronas

KUCHING: Two thousand eight hundred pupils from 30 primary schools in Sarawak have received personal hygiene kits and school supplies from Yayasan Petronas under its Back to School 2021 (BTS 2021) programme.

A Petronas statement yesterday said the items were distributed to 13 primary schools in Bintulu and 17 primary schools in Miri on Mar 16.

The distributions were carried out by Petronas subsidiary companies, namely Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd – Sarawak Oil, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd – Sarawak Gas, Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd and Asean Bintulu Fertilizer Sdn Bhd.

Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mantali said: “This is our largest nationwide outreach since the programme started 18 years ago and we are glad to assist the 2,800 students in their preparation for this school year.”

He said Petronas hoped that such contribution would help ease the burden of underprivileged families in their expenditure for school supplies.

“On top of that, we took additional steps this year by providing personal hygiene kits so the students can stay safe and get more accustomed to the ‘new normal’ as they resume school.”

The students each received two three-layer reusable face masks, a small towel, a box of paper soap, a school bag, a tumbler, a student activity notebook, a pencil case and stationery items as well as two sets of school uniforms and a pair of socks and shoes.

The student activity notebook includes several simple science experiments on personal hygiene, health infographics and stickers designed to spark interest and understanding in science in relation to real life.

This year, a total of 21,000 students in Johor, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Terengganu benefit from the BTS 2021 programme which runs from Mar 8 to 24.