3 friends reported missing while hiking at Permai Camp found safe and sound by Bomba

KUCHING (March 20): Three individuals have been found safe at about 9.30pm on Friday night after being reported missing during their hiking expedition at Permai Camp, Santubong.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Operation Centre, the authorities were alerted about the incident at about 7.24pm last night.

Personnel from Bomba Petra Jaya station, Sarawak Forestry Corporation and Kampung Buntal Voluntary Bomba team then mounted a joint search and rescue operation to look for the missing victims.

“The search and rescue operation was carried out near to the beach as the three friends managed to contact the authorities to inform them about their whereabouts,” said the department in a statement.

The three missing individuals were eventually found without any injuries and they were provided with assistance before being escorted to safety.