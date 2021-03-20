Abang Johari to pay working visit to Semuja Immigration Depot

KUCHING (Mar 20): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today that he will soon make a working visit to the Semuja Immigration Depot, which has contributed to the recent spike of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak.

He said the planned visit would be aimed at figuring out the weaknesses at the depot so as to help break the chain of Covid-19 infection there.

“I will visit Semuja (Immigration Depot) to find out the weaknesses. Maybe the standard operating procedures (SOP) need to be tightened,” he said when met by reporters after doling out minor rural project (MRP) funds for the Satok constituency at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok branch office here.

Abang Johari said the number of Covid-19 cases in Kuching, Sibu and Miri had dropped but the numbers rose for the Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster.

“Of the some 400 Covid-19 positive cases (in Sarawak) yesterday (Friday), over 140 cases were from Semuja (Immigration Depot). The number of cases in other places has reduced,” he added.

On Friday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the number of Covid-19 cases from the Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster had more than doubled to 245, just a day after it was announced.

It said in its daily update statement that 146 new cases were detected in the cluster on Friday.

The cluster was declared on Thursday when 99 cases were detected in the Immigration Department’s detention centre for illegal immigrants.

The Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster is one of 34 active clusters recorded in the state.