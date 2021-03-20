Body of 29-year-old man who reportedly fell off jetty at Kampung Boyan found

KUCHING (March 20): A man who reportedly fell off a jetty located in Kampung Boyan at Sapi Astana Terminal on Friday has been found dead at about 2.30pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Operation Centre, the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Kamalddin Azmi.

The department stated the victim was reportedly found about two metres away from the Bomba Control Post.

“The rescue team has mounted an operation involving ‘diver searching and surface searching’ within 40 metres from the location the victim had reportedly fallen off. The victim was eventually found by the department’s water rescue unit (PPDA),” said the department in a statement today.

It stated the victim’s body was identified by his family members before it was handed over to the police. It was then transported to Sarawak General Hospital Forensic Medicine Department.

A report was lodged after witnesses saw the victim fall into the river at about 3.48pm on Friday and did not emerge from the water. A search and rescue operation was subsequently launched.