Border control to be under PDRM

IPOH: The Malaysian Border Control Agency (AKSEM) will be placed under the Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and it has been approved by the Cabinet.

Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the directive on the implementation of duties by AKSEM personnel would be issued by the Inspector-General of Police.

“The staff to be absorbed under AKSEM will be the responsibility of PDRM and not as before when we borrowed 50,100 employees from other agencies and in the end, orders could not reach the staff at the bottom.

“So, PDRM will reorganise the personnel on who should be placed under AKSEM and whether there is a need for a certain battalion in the Peninsula or be placed to look after the borders in Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters after officiating at the Malaysia Prihatin programme of the Home Ministry (KDN) yesterday.

Hamzah said PDRM would also be using new and more sophisticated technology at border checkpoints and in areas where the use of technology is not possible, border control would be carried out physically.

“We will strategise accordingly with the deployment of PDRM personnel and the order would be issued by the IGP,” he added.

Hamzah also said the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had been told to submit a full report on his allegations that a cartel in PDRM and an internal movement among young PDRM officers were plotting to take him down.

He added that he had contacted the IGP Thursday and asked Abdul Hamid to clarify the matter as well as to submit a full report to the Police Force Commission (SPP) on the allegation.

“I have explained the issue yesterday that the IGP had announced the matter in public and I as the minister was not informed of it earlier.

“So I contacted him and wanted a full report so that we can announce to the people clearly after that because I do not want such vague issues to create an unhealthy perception,” he said.

Abdul Hamid in the ‘Sinar Live with the IGP’ programme on Wednesday claimed that there was a movement among young PDRM officers plotting his downfall.

The IGP alleged the movement is the same group which is the mastermind behind the cartel in PDRM aimed at dominating the country’s security forces for their own interests. — Bernama