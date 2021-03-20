Civil servant arrested by MACC for soliciting sex bribe

KOTA KINABALU: A civil servant officer was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of soliciting bribes in the form of sexual services from a woman.

The 51-year-old man who works as the Head of Department of a State Government Department in Keningau was arrested by MACC officer at a hotel in Keningau around 3.30 pm on Friday.

According to sources, the alleged sex service was in a form of a bribe for the suspect to help the woman to obtain an agricultural loan.

Meanwhile, MACC Sabah director S Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

He said the suspect was detained for 24 hours and released on MACC bail of RM10,000 without deposit with one surety.

The case will be investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission Act 2009.