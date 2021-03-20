Saturday, March 20
Civil servant arrested by MACC for soliciting sex bribe

Posted on Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A civil servant officer was arrested by the  Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)  on  suspicion of soliciting bribes in the form of sexual services from a woman.

The  51-year-old man who works as the Head of Department  of a State Government Department  in Keningau was arrested  by MACC officer at a hotel in Keningau around 3.30 pm on Friday.

According to sources,  the alleged  sex service was  in a form of a  bribe for the suspect  to help the woman  to obtain an agricultural loan.

Meanwhile,  MACC Sabah director S Karunanithy, when contacted,  confirmed the arrest.

He said the suspect was detained for 24 hours  and released on MACC bail of RM10,000 without deposit with one  surety.

The case  will be  investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission Act 2009.

