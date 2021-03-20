CM hands out MRP funds worth RM1.152 mln to 8 organisations

KUCHING (Mar 20): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg handed out minor rural project (MRP) funds worth RM1.152 million to eight organisations in Satok today.

The Satok assemblyman doled out the funds during a simple ceremony which took place at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok branch office here.

The recipients were Kuching Bandarsah Arts Association, SMV Matang Parent-Teacher Association, Civil Defence Personnel Welfare and Recreation Club, SK Hj Bolhassan Trust Board, Armed Forces Veterans Association Kuching Branch, Kuching STA Ar-RAZI Management Committee, Surau Kampung Bandarsah Trust Board and Kuching Community Leaders Cooperatives Berhad.

Speaking at a news conference aired live via Facebook, Abang Johari said these MRP funds were just part of the total for the continued development of the Satok constituency.

He observed that the traffic flow in Satok area was a bit affected by some development projects currently taking place there.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, from the Waterfront area all the way up to Kpg No.6 Patingan and Jalan Satok will be upgraded, so the traffic flow will be affected a bit while infrastructure development projects are being implemented.”

According to him, Satok will become a light rail transit (LRT) centre where the Hikmah Exchange Complex will be completed in the near future.

“From time to time, we will upgrade our facilities. This RM1.152 million for the eight organisations is just part of the MRP funds,” he added.

Met by reporters later, Abang Johari, who is state ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said the road connectivity in Sungai Maong and Segedup areas here are being upgraded.

“The road will connect Sungai Maong to Segedup and we will develop new affordable homes, about 1,000 units in the area, with proper drainage system and road.

“These affordable homes will be meant for the second generation of the families in areas such as Sungai Maong, Segedup and Kampung Kudei,” he said.

He added that the mentioned road upgrading project is so far 60 per cent completed.