Council agrees to approve applications to sell flowers at five-foot-way for Ching Ming

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has agreed to approve applications for selling flowers at five-foot-way for Qing Ming from March 20 to April 4.

SMC General Purpose and Community Standing Committee’s vice chairman Councillor Joseph Lim Tong Guan, said in a press statement yesterday evening that vendors must strictly comply with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“All vendors selling flowers are required to apply with council beforehand. Sale of flowers by the roadside is not allowed,” Lim stressed.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee has allowed up to eight members of a family to go to cemeteries and only two at columbariums or memorial halls for Qing Ming from March 20 to April 14.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) drawn up by the state’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) released March 17, said no inter-zone travel is allowed for Qing Ming.

Visiting hours at cemeteries have been fixed at 4am to noon and 8am to 4pm at columbariums or memorial halls.

Besides the precautionary measures to be observed at the locations, it also advised the elderly, children below 12 years old and individuals with chronic diseases to refrain from participating.