Covid-19: 154 new cases, no deaths recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Mar 20): Sarawak today recorded 154 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said Sibu is at the top of the list with 43 new cases followed by Kuching (23), Kapit (20), Miri (16), Serian (13), Bintulu (13), Kanowit (6), Bukit Mabong (5), Julau (3), Samarahan (3), Meradong (3), Betong (2), Marudi (1), Bau (1), Sebauh (1) and Song (1).

All in all as of today, Sarawak has recorded a total of 13,974 Covid-19 cases while the total number of fatalities remains at 96, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman added.

Out of 43 new cases in Sibu, 19 were from active case detection (ACD), 19 voluntary screening, four symptomatic patients and one healthcare worker.

Kuching’s 23 new cases were mostly from ACD (8) and the Emperoh Jambu cluster (6), followed by voluntary screenings (5), symptomatic patients (3) and one healthcare worker.

Kapit’s 20 new cases were from the Gelong Cluster (13) and seven from ACD, while in Miri’s 16 new cases were from ACD (11), symptomatic patients (3) and voluntary screenings (2).

Serian recorded 13 new cases where 12 were from ACD and one voluntary health screening, while Bintulu also recorded 13 new cases where seven were from ACD, five from the Jalan Tanjung Cluster and one symptomatic patient.

Kanowit’s six new cases were all from ACD, in Bukit Mabong four were from ACD and one symptomatic patient, in Samarahan all three were from ACD, in Meradong all three were from the new Tanjung Genting Cluster, in Julau all three were from ACD, and Betong all two from ACD.

Song, Sebauh, Bau and Marudi each recorded one new case, where in Song it was from the Begalak Cluster while the other districts were from ACD.

All in all, 2,616 active cases are being warded as of today where 270 are in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Sibu Hospital and PKRC (666), Bintulu Hospital (329), Miri Hospital (501), Limbang Hospital (4), Sarikei Hospital (138), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (219), Betong PKRC (137), Mukah PKRC (14), Serian PKRC (46), Lawas PKRC (2), Semuja Depo PKRC (237) and Sri Aman Hospital (53).

Also, 195 cases have recovered and allowed to be discharged today where 78 were from Sibu Hospital, Betong PKRC (25), Bintulu Hospital (24), SGH (20), Sarikei Hospital (16), Kapit PKRC (16), Miri Hospital (12) adn Mukah PKRC (4).

All in all 11,215 or 80.26 per cent out of 13,974 cases have recovered in the state to date.