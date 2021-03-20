DAP chides MCC for lax enforcement of SOP

MIRI: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Miri has taken Miri City Council (MCC) to task for being lax in enforcing the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) after the Krokop 10 Market was found to have failed in providing logbook and temperature scanner for the customers.

Miri DAP Youth chief Peter Hee, in a press statement yesterday, said he went to check the market on Wednesday (March 17) after receiving complaints from members of the public.

“I took photos as evidence and spoke to several of the traders there, as well as members of the public regarding the situation. I was told that only MySejahtera tracing code was provided at the market, and the table where the logbook was supposed to be placed on was empty.

“On Thursday (March 18), a statement by Miri Divisional Disaster Management

Committee (MDDMC) said the situation had been rectified – obviously after someone

had informed them that the DAP had inspected the market.”

The DAP team also urged the authorities to look into cases where there was no logbook, temperature scanner and hand sanitiser provided at the ATMs of several banks here.

“I went to check, and did not see anything of the mentioned items provided for the public, except for the MySejahtera QR code,” said Hee, hoping that action would be taken against these premises.