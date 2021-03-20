Dr Annuar hopeful of flattening infection curve

SIBU: Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee is hopeful that the Covid-19 infection curve here can be flattened in coming weeks if no more spike in cases from new clusters is recorded.

He based his prediction on the declining trend starting from week 8 till 11, where the total cases recorded was 289 for week 11, down from 437 cases in week 10, 454 cases in week 9 and 641 in week 8.

However based on the data collected the number of cases surge every four weeks or 28 days, which is why members of the public need to follow strictly the standard operating procedure (SOP), he added.

“If we look at week 1, a total of 43 cases were recorded following the emergence of the Pasai cluster and later climbed to 432 in week 2 before increasing to 609 in week 3.

“A lockdown was imposed on the affected longhouses to stop the spread, which had resulted in the drop in the number of cases to 421 in week 4, before dropping to 388 cases in week 5 and later, 359 cases in week 6.

“But the number of cases surged again to 715 in week 7 – being the highest or an average of 102 cases daily. This had prompted SDDMC to lockdown Sibujaya and certain parts of Sentosa as well as carry out active case detection (ACD) in Tiong Hua zone to curb the spread of Covid-19 and bring down the number of cases.

“From week 8 till 11, the number of cases showed a declining trend. So, if the number of cases for this week and next week does not show an increase, there is high probability we can flatten the curve in Sibu.

Dr Annuar reminded locals to strictly observe all SOPs for if an outbreak like Sibujaya occur, the district may face another round of spike in cases.

“We are taking all the necessary precautionary measures to curtail the Hilir cluster,” added the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing during his daily Facebook live stream on Covid-19 updates yesterday.

The Nangka assemblyman noted that Sarawak recorded a new daily high of 407 cases and one death yesterday with 65 cases in Sibu comprising 40 cases from quarantine centres – Quarantine centre (QC) 2 recorded 17 cases and QC 4 recorded 23 cases.

“Others are from active case detection (16), Sibu Hospital (2), community (4) and healthcare workers (3),” he stated.

From the 65 cases, 29 were from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) areas, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) area (8) and Sibujaya (28) cases.

From 29 cases in SMC areas, zones Sukun/Lada has one, Poh Yew (3), Tong Sang (1), Kampung Dato (2), Sungai Antu (1), Sentosa (7), Wong King Huo (1), Ding Lik Kong (1), Pulau Li Hua (1), Tunku Abdul Rahman (1), Permai (4), Jeriah (5) and Ulu Sungai Merah A (1), he revealed.

As for eight cases in SRDC area, he said three cases were from Pasai Siong/Oya, Durin/Naman (4) and KJD/Assan (1), while the 28 cases in Sibujaya – 24 cases from flat and four from Terrace A, he added.

He also disclosed that mass ACD exercise for Kampung Hilir collected 643 samples yesterday and 982 samples on Thursday.