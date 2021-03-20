Fans set to return, high-risk groups urged to stay away

PUTRAJAYA: Senior citizens and children are encouraged to stay away from stadiums once Malaysia League (M-League) football matches are opened to the public from April 1.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and Malaysia Football League (MFL), the M-League organisers, are currently fine-tuning the mechanism and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on stadium attendance.

He said the ministry had never stopped Covid-19 high-risk groups from attending matches, and there is also no law to stop them from doing so.

“So, a lot of things will be looked into carefully, among them the sale of tickets which must be done online, about how food trucks should operate and the question of children attending matches.

“Children and those aged above 60 are not encouraged (to attend) as they belong to the vulnerable group,” he said at a media conference after handing over appointment letters for the ministry’s ‘Panel of Experts’ committee here yesterday.

The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor and the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras will be the first two venues to have fans again on April 2 and 3 respectively once the international break is over.

Both stadiums will be used as a pilot project to gauge the effectiveness of crowd management protocols.

Reezal Merican hoped the fans will follow all SOPs to convince the National Security Council and the Health Ministry that the protocols put in place are effective.

“POC (proof of consent) is important. I can’t be the only one trying to convince the government, so I ask for the support of all sports fans so that KBS’ efforts to bring back the fans to the stadiums can be achieved.

“If the fans fail to convince, it (fans back to the stadium) may not happen then,” he said.

Earlier, Reezal Merican handed over letters of appointment to 25 members of the ‘Panel of Experts’ Committee with former Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Borhan Dolah appointed as the chairman. — Bernama