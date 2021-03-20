Good response to Active Contact Tracing exercise at Kampong Hilir

SIBU: The Active Contact Tracing (ACD) for Coivid-19 at Kampong Hilir continued for the second day yesterday.

Several hundred people from Kampung Hilir and its surrounding areas turned up for the swab tests at the parking space of Jalan Masjid, next to AnNur Mosque.

By noon, most of the samples from those who turned up for the test were taken.

The test will continue for the final day today.

The ACD exercise was held after the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) detected two new clusters one at Kampung Hilir and the other in the Jalan Sanyan area here on March 16..