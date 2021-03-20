Josephian Day goes virtual on March 26 as SMK St Joseph prepares to finish restoration works on Mill Hill Block

KUCHING: The ongoing restoration and renovation of the historical Mill Hill Block of SMK St Joseph will be completed at an opportune time as the school prepares for its 140th anniversary celebration next year.

Indicating that completion is due by the end of April, Old Josephians’ Association (OJA) said the restoration works was made possible by the RM2.5 million grant given by the state government and the RM1.5 million contributions by ex-Josephians as well as present students.

OJA in a statement today thanked the school’s old boys, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for their contributions in making sure that the project would run smoothly.

The timely grant was expedited by Abdul Karim in an effort to ensure that the project is completed on time for the reopening of the school, including approaching Abang Johari to discuss the matter at hand, the OJA statement pointed out.

In a related development, OJA said they will for the second time on March 26 hold the Josephian Day to mark a meaningful and memorable culmination in the restoration of the historical Mill Hill Block of SMK St Joseph.

“This exciting and fun event is to be held among the four schools named after St Joseph in Kuching. Josephian Day will be different this year with the new normal precipitated by the virus Covid-19. The event will be held virtually.

“The titular event spells out communal effort and participation by all students, parents, alumni and teachers of the four schools, namely SMK St Joseph, St Joseph’s Private Primary School, St Joseph’s Private Secondary School and St Joseph’s International School.”

“They will gather virtually for a line-up of pre-recorded performances and many interesting activities.”

“There will be a live telecast of some activities in school because students are physically in school in the primary and international schools.

“Of course, strict SOP will be followed in these activities. However, most of the activities will be in the form of pre-recorded videos,” OJA said.

“As all secondary school students are learning from home at this time, they can participate in the comfort of their home.

“Students and the public can also take part in online games, competitions, quizzes, various virtual challenges and more.”

Links to the games can be found on this website.

The online event will feature the appearance of a prominent alumni, Minister of Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also OJA president.

OJA has generously sponsored the prizes for the online games. Another illustrious alumni, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Simon Poh, will officiate the blessing of the new Prayer Room of St Joseph’s Private Primary School on that day.

A segment on the ongoing renovation of the Mill Hill Block and a video on the history of school will also be featured.

“As with any event, food plays an important role. Since most students will be at home, food can be ordered online and delivered. Grab Food has graciously sponsored some promo codes just for that day and these will be announced during the live telecast,” OJA said.