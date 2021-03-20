KGBS: Shortage of teachers in Sarawak critical, calls on MoE to find solution

KUCHING (March 20): The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) is calling on the Ministry of Education (MoE) to address the shortage of teachers in some schools in Sarawak.

KGBS president Ahmad Malie said some posts had been left vacant for a while and should be filled as soon as possible rather than leaving the shortage of teachers issue unattended.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said the Union had received complaints from some teachers, who lamented about shortage of teaching staff at their schools these days.

“Due to the shortage of teachers, there have been some problems with the administrative works at their schools such as the distribution of tasks among the teachers and the subjects that they need to teach,” he said at the KGBS office in Matang Ria Shopping Mall here.

Ahmad pointed out that the shortage of teachers may also affect the learning of students.

As such, he hoped that the MoE could consider the Union’s appeal for an immediate solution to the shortage.

According to him, the major issue now is not the government’s 90:10 ratio policy for seeing as many as 90 per cent of the those teaching in Sarawak being Sarawakians.

To better address the teachers shortage problem, he said the MoE must realise that it did not matter whether the teachers posted to serve in Sarawak were Sarawakians or not.

He stressed that the underlying problem was to make sure there will be a sufficient number of teachers serving the needs of schools in the state.

He said it would not be a problem even if the teachers hailed from outside Sarawak.

Ahmad even suggested that MoE come up with a special programme to train postgraduates as substitute teachers in order to meet the urgent need presently.

Among those present were KGBS deputy president Adzuddin Mantrang, vice president Raden Almi and committee members.