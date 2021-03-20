Manyin: Illegal immigrants entering S’wak an issue not to be taken lightly amidst pandemic

TEBEDU (Mar 20): The issue of illegal immigrants crossing the border into Sarawak must not be taken lightly during the present Covid-19 pandemic, said Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

As such, the Education, Science and Technological Research Minister urged the Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) of villages close to the border to work closely with the authorities to curb attempts by foreigners to enter through ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal paths).

He pointed out the fact that a new Covid-19 cluster was recently declared at the Semuja Immigration Detention Depot for illegal immigrants showed the risk posed by them in spreading the virus to the locals.

“I call on the village chiefs and the JKKKs, particularly those villages near the border, to be alert on any attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the state. Curbing the entry of illegal immigrants need the support and cooperation from everyone, and not be left entirely on the authorities alone.

“The villagers themselves have to play their part to cooperate with the Army, General Operations Force (PGA) and the Immigration to handle this issue of immigrants crossing the border,” said Manyin who is also Tebedu assemblyman when closing a Community Policing Seminar at Kampung Kujang Mawang on Friday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on Thursday announced the declaration of Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster after 99 cases were detected involving detainees at the depot located in Serian.

This cluster was detected when the Serian Division Health Department conducted screening on all personnel of the Malaysian Immigration Department (MID) and detainees at the depot after receiving information that there were infected individuals among illegal immigrants that were deported through the Tebedu International Gateway at the Sarawak-Kalimantan Border, Indonesia on March 11.

Even though the new cluster involved detainees at the immigration detention depot, Manyin said those in Serian Division should remain vigilant against Covid-19 and avoid mass gatherings as well as other activities which could potentially spread the virus.

He also called on people in the rural areas in Sarawak to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, stressing that the vaccine is not only free but also safe.

“The Sarawak government has set a target of getting at least 70 per cent of the population to be vaccinated,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tebedu district officer Joseph Liaw said the Community Policing Seminar was a community empowerment programme to educate the JKKKs on roles they can play in curbing Covid-19 in their respective villages.

He added there were talks given by officials from the National Security Council, the police, Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak and the Health Department.

A political secretary to the chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Sarawak administrative officer (SAO) Wee Chung Yee and community leaders were among those present at the function.