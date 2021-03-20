Marudi now a yellow zone after recording 1 new local transmission

KUCHING (Mar 20): Marudi today changed to a yellow zone after one new Covid-19 local infection was detected from the district within 14 days, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the case had been detected from an active case detection (ACD).

“This brings the total number of yellow zone districts to 17,” said Uggah.

The other yellow zone districts are Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Belaga, Lndu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauk.

Uggah said Sri Aman, Song, Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remained classified as red zones, while Samarahan, Bau and Sarikei remain classified as orange zones.

Districts in the green zones are Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjang, Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, Uggah updated that as of March 17, a total of 1,223,080 individuals have registered for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Sarawak.

Out of that, 788,012 individuals registered via Resident offices while 435,068 through the MySejahtera app, he said.

“We have targeted 2.2 million in Sarawak to be vaccinated. But looking at the figures now only over 50 per cent have registered. We hope more will register themselves to be vaccinated either at the nearest district offices or government health facilities, or through the MySejahtera app.

“This is important so that we can plan on how to carry out the vaccination programmes later,” said Uggah.