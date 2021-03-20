MASkargo launches inaugural Tawau-Hong Kong flight

TAWAU: In response to an increasing demand for seafood in Hong Kong, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) cargo subsidiary MABkargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) today launched a new route between Tawau and Hong Kong.

Flight MH7994 departed Tawau Airport with seafood at 3.15 pm and landed at the Hong Kong International Airport at 6.35 pm.

“Tawau has always been famous for the abundant variety of seafood. After several meetings with our agents on the potential of exports to Hong Kong and China, we initiated work to introduce this route and mount this flight,” said Sabah MASkargo manager Shim Kwang Huat.

“Tawau is a strategic hub for the Bimp-Eaga area and Tawau airport can be developed to serve as an important transhipment hub for the export of raw products from the East Coast of Sabah, Indonesia and the Southern Philippines,” he added.

Due to the expected volume, this service route is available on Wednesday and Saturday, that will utilize Malaysia Airlines’ A330-300 aircraft (Passenger to Cargo) which allows up to 30 tonnes of cargo.

It was a massive exercise kicking off the flight as Tawau Airport does not manage widebody operations.

The technical and safety aspects were meticulously examined before a host of equipment were brought in to accommodate the operations.

The local team was also given training on how to manage widebody movement, processes and procedures, he added.

