MBKS setting up Covid-19 vaccination registration counters at Stutong Community Market, Bintawa Hawker Centre tomorrow

KUCHING (March 20): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be setting up counters at Stutong Community Market and Bintawa Hawker Centre tomorrow (March 21) to assist the public in registering for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The registration booths at Stutong Community Market and Bintawa Hawker Centre will be opening from 8am to 11am and 7.30am to 11am, respectively.

According to the city hall, a total of 650 registrations have been made at the registration counters set up at the council’s building lobby, Hui Sing Hawkers Centre, KMC Flat, Batu Lintang Hawker Centre, Kenyalang Market, Petanak Market, Song Kheng Hai Hawker Centre, Sungai Apong Market, and Kenyalang Food Centre.

The counter at MBKS building lobby is open from Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 12pm and 2.30pm to 4pm, while it is open from 9am to 11am and 2.30pm to 4pm on Fridays.