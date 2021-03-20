Nanta: KPDNHEP will implement stricter monitoring over production, distribution of eggs

KUCHING (Mar 20): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will be implementing stricter monitoring of egg supplies at the production and distribution level, said its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

This comes after another batch of eggs imported from a farm from Malaysia was recalled by Singapore due to the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) bacteria.

He asserted that this is done to ensure that the situation would not affect the egg supplies in local markets.

“Previously there is such a case but it involved only one producer. We have since brought the situation under control. Our enforcers will continue to monitor the situation. If it gets worse, we will take further action so that it will not be a problem,” he added.

He said this at a press conference after speaking at the Prihatin Malaysia programme, held at a hotel here today.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement yesterday said the affected eggs can be identified by the stamp ‘CEM014’ on the eggs.

SFA said it has directed four importers – An Hong Egg Supplies, Chuan Huat Poultry Farm, Dasoon and FE Supply – to recall the product as a precautionary measure.

It added that Linggi Agriculture farm has been suspended and that the suspension are to be lifted only when it has rectified the SE contamination issue.

As SE may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked, the agency also advised those who have bought the tainted eggs to cook them thoroughly and to see a doctor if they feel ill after eating them.