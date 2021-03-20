Over 100 medical frontliners receive second dose of vaccine

KUCHING: Over 100 medical frontliners received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Kota Samarahan Health Clinic near here yesterday.

The vaccination process went smoothly with cheerful faces seen after not displaying any serious side effects following the second dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Division dental officer Dr Thaddius Herman Maling said he did not suffer any severe side effects after taking the first dose on Feb 26.

“I only had pain in my shoulder for two days. After that I was and still am healthy as usual. I am very happy to be able to complete this vaccination process.

“I hope all Sarawakians can register for the vaccination. Do not be afraid because it is safe and free. Together we can break this chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Assistant medical officer at the health office, Othman Buang, advised the public not to tell stories describing the disadvantages of the vaccines.

“After receiving the first dose, I felt there was nothing to worry about. Stories about the side effects are myths. Today (Mar 19) I took the second dose, and thus have completed the vaccination process. I did not feel any side effects for the first half hour.

“I hope this vaccine is compatible with all Malaysians and I hope that with this vaccine we can get back to our normal live,” he said.

The Star photojournalist Zulazhar Sebli said he hoped that media practitioners would be recognised as frontliners by the government.

“We are the ones who go out there to disseminate information the government wants to convey to the public,” he said.

Zulazhar was among 13 media personnel in the state selected by the state government to receive the Covid-19 vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination exercise.