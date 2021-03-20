Pitas assemblyman joins Bersatu

KOTA KINABALU: Newly elected Pitas assemblyman Datuk Seri Ruddy Awah who won the seat recently as an independent candidate has officially become a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member.

He said this in his Facebook posting on Friday, after receiving his lifetime membership during his visit to Kuala Lumpur.

“Today I went to the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur to receive a lifetime membership card.

“I will bring 2,000 sets of new membership forms to be distributed in the N3 Pitas constituency,” he said in the post.

He updated his activities for the past few days paying courtesy calls to several government offices bringing issues on Pitas development.

He met Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad to bring the voices from Pitas constituency about building more Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) and repairing Bongkok – Telaga roads.

He also met Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee discussing about development of farmers, fishermen and housing.

Meanwhile, his visit to the Ministry Of Housing And Local Government office was about upgrading the bus terminal of Pitas town.

“As the people’s representative in Pitas, these are among efforts that I can do and believe me, it will not stop here.

“Let us all pray that this effort will bear fruits,” he said.