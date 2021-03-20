PM for two-day visit to Sabah from tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make a two-day official visit to Sabah beginning tomorrow (March 21).

According to a spokesman of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Office, the visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the state and federal governments, apart from facilitating comprehensive development planning for the Land Below the Wind.

The visit is the first by Muhyiddin since Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), formed the Sabah government after the state election in September last year.

Tomorrow the prime minister is scheduled to attend a “Leaders with the Rakyat” programme at the Magellan Sutera Harbour Resort here.

On the second day, Muhyiddin will attend a townhall session entitled “Prosper Together With Sabah 2030” at the Sabah State Administrative Centre and visit the Kota Kinabalu district Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Federal Government Administrative Complex.

The prime minister will then make a courtesy call on Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri, as well as attend the launch of the Lok Kawi Resort City project and ceremony for signing a memorandum of understanding on domestic and foreign investments at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Muhyiddin will also meet the people at the Ziarah Prihatin programme involving the B40 group in Kota Kinabalu, before returning to Kuala Lumpur in the evening.

The visit is also expected to ensure that the GRS government’s newly formulated Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan can move in tandem with the national Shared Prosperity Vision policy.

The SMJ is projected to bring major benefits to the people of Sabah through the implementation of high-impact projects and programmes which require federal government support and assistance.

The prime minister, in a special interview in conjunction with his first year in office recently, reiterated the PN government’s commitment that Sabah and Sarawak would be treated fairly like the states in Peninsular Malaysia. – Bernama