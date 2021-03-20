Prosecution closes case in Ahmad Zahid’s trial after calling 99 witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s trial on 47 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money-laundering, involving millions of ringgit of Yayasan Akalbudi funds, closed its case yesterday after calling 99 witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran told High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the prosecution rested its case after its 99th witness, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Khairudin Kilau, 44, completed giving his evidence.

Justice Sequerah then ordered both parties to file their written submissions before or on May 28, and for the reply by June 11.

The judge also fixed June 28 to 30, July 1 and 2 for parties to appear before him for oral clarification, before deciding whether to acquit Ahmad Zahid on the 47 charges, or to order him to enter his defence.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, had pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to 12 CBT charges, eight counts of bribery charges and 27 for money-laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

On Feb 21, 2019, the High Court allowed Ahmad Zahid’s application to transfer his case from the Sessions Court to the High Court as the prosecution did not object to the application.

For the CBT charges, Ahmad Zahid is alleged to have used the funds to make six payments for his personal credit cards’ usage, insurance policy and licence for his personal vehicles, remittances to a law firm and contributions to the Royal Malaysia Police football association.

The offences are alleged to have been committed at Affin Bank Bhd branch in Jalan Bunus off Jalan Masjid India, here, between Jan 13, 2014, and Dec 23, 2016. The charge, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of between two and 20 years, and with whipping, and fine, upon conviction.

Ahmad Zahid is also charged with eight counts of bribery, where he is alleged to have accepted bribes from three companies – namely Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services, Data Sonic Group Bhd and Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd – as an inducement for him, in his capacity as then-Home Minister, to help the companies obtain MyEG projects, supply passport chips and be appointed the operator of the migrant visa one-stop centres in Pakistan and Nepal, respectively.

He is charged with committing the offences, framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, at the Maybank branch at Dataran Maybank in Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, between July 15, 2016, and March 15, 2018.

The Bagan Datuk MP also faces 27 charges of money-laundering by engaging in direct transactions involving income from illegal activities between March 29, 2016, and April 11, 2018.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed at Malayan Banking Bhd, Dataran Maybank branch, Level 1, Tower A,

No 1 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, and Marhaba Enterprise Sdn Bhd, LG 1.15, Fahrenheit88, 179 Jalan Bukit Bintang, near here between March 29 2016 and April 11 2018.

Ahmad Zahid also faces 40 charges of having accepted bribes from a company over overseas visa system at the Shah Alam Sessions Court, which brings the total charges against him to 87. The hearing at the Shah Alam Court had been running for 16 days, beginning May 24. — Bernama