Rhinos need home win over Terengganu

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC must give a better and more energetic performance when hosting Terengganu FC (TFC) in the Super League match at the Likas Stadium on Sunday night.

TFC, who have not lost a game, currently sits at second place behind league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), following three wins and one draw with both teams sharing 10 points each.

Sabah FC on the other hand are still looking for their first win after collecting one point (one draw – three losses) and currently sit second at the bottom of the table in the relegation zone with UiTM FC (one point).

Winning in Sunday’s match may not changed the position of Sabah FC in the table but it will at least give some hope for the team to catch up and prevent them from falling behind.

Sabah FC head coach, Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto, are also hoping his players will give their best performance and not to repeat their past mistakes.

Kurniawan had previously admitted that lost of concentrations and not taking their chances had cause them badly.

He also hopes their four new import players will adapt with their new environment and give their best performance.

The fact remains that Sabah FC have to win Sunday night’s match after harsh reprimand from the team manager, Marzuki Nasir, who was disappointed with the results from the previous four matches.

Marzuki had even hinted that the next three matches, starting with Sunday night’s match, will probably decide Kurniawan’s fate with the team.

Regardless, everyone expects the best from Sabah FC and they are able to make a surprise Sunday night.

The match will kick off at 8.15pm at the Likas Stadium.

Meanwhile, fans and supporters are still not allowed for the fifth match of the 2021 Malaysian Super League between Sabah FC against Terengganu FC.

Sabah State Football Association (Safa) secretary general Benedict Asmat said, the association is still using the same rules for the match against Terengganu FC without supporters in complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Malaysia Football League (MFL) and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic among players.

“Currently, Safa is still bound by the existing SOP without the presence of spectators and at the same time complying with the existing instructions issued by FAM.

“MFL / FAM will impose a fine of up to RM100,000 and a three -point deduction if Safa violates this SOP,” he said in a statement on Friday, following comments by fans and supporters who were hoping to watch the match between Sabah FC against Terengganu FC at Likas Stadium today (Mar 21).

Benedict said all those present and on duty in the stadium must wear face masks and keep a safe distance at all time.

“Every individual at the stadium must record their body temperature in the My Sejahtera application.

“If the temperature exceeds 37.5 or if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough and sore throat, they are not allowed to enter,” he said.