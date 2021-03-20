SEB, police uncover cryptocurrency mining activities stealing RM1.43 mln in electricity, 3 individuals arrested

MIRI (March 20): Police have unearthed cryptocurrency mining operations which has caused Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to lose RM1.43 million in electricity theft.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the illegal activities were uncovered after four series of raids were carried out together with SEB personnel on premises and shophouses in Taman Tunku, Lopeng and Jalan Miri Bypass Industrial Park over the course of a two-day operation from March 17 to 18.

“All premises and shophouses raided by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division have been identified by Sarawak Energy Berhad to have made illegal electrical connections.

“The stealing of electricity supply to carry out cryptocurrency mining activities at all premises and shophouses have caused SEB to lose approximately RM1,430,800,” he said in a statement.

Three individuals believed to be the masterminds of the electricity theft activities have been arrested during the raids.

Hakemal disclosed that during the raids, the authorities also seized various paraphernalia used, including 300 units of mining machines, two laptops and five modems, among others.

“The estimated value of the seizure is RM1,407,200,” said Hakemal.

Hakemal said that the police are conducting investigations under Section 379/427 of the Penal Code for stealing electricity and causing mischief to property through illegal electrical connections.

He added that apart from that, syndicates involved in the activities may be subject to action under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 [Act 297].

“The police would like to remind the public not to conduct illegal electricity connections and we will not compromise with any party found to have committed this offense,” said Hakemal.