Serian MP appeals for calm after announcement of Semuja cluster

KUCHING: Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot has appealed to the people of Serian to remain calm

in light of a new Covid-19 cluster, which was declared on Thursday.

“It is hoped that they do not panic after hearing that Serian Division has recorded 101 positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

“In fact, 99 of them are detainees at the Semuja Immigration Detention Depot in Serian,” said Riot, who is Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, in a statement yesterday.

However, the parliamentarian called upon the people of Serian to remain vigilant and always comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said he was in his office in Serian earlier Thursday, and was taking a rest at home in Kampung Pichin later that same day.

“As a people’s elected representative, I would always monitor the Covid-19 situation in Serian. Let’s work together to take care of ourselves,” he added.

On Thursday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced the new Semuja Immigration Detention Depot Cluster, with 99 cases detected at the time of the press conference.

SDMC chairman, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, said all confirmed cases at the immigration depot involved the detainees.

“This cluster was detected when the divisional Health Department conducted screening on all Immigration Department personnel and detainees at the depot after receiving information that there were infected individuals among the illegal immigrants, who were being deported through the Tebedu International Gateway at the Sarawak-Kalimantan border on March 11,” he was reported to have said.