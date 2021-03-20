Sibu’s Covid-19 Immunisation Programme response satisfactory with 81pct completing their registration

SIBU (March 20): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee expressed satisfaction with the registration so far for the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here, where 81 per cent of 203,133 people recommended to receive the vaccine have already registered for it.

Describing this as a move in the right direction to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the division, he said efforts have been taken by SDDMC to reach out to the remaining 19 per cent to get them to register for the programme.

“The 81 per cent of the 203,133 people in Sibu Division, recommended to receive the vaccine, registered via the MySejahtera app as well as through district offices and health clinics.

“As for the 19 per cent, maybe they will register (for the programme) later, or perhaps, still adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

“Nevertheless, we will reach out to them because we want to reach 100 per cent for the registration soon,” Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing told reporters after receiving his second dose of the vaccine at Lanang Health Clinic today.

He also disclosed that seven premises here have been identified for a mass vaccination programme for the public, expected to begin from April till August.

“The main one will be at Sibu Indoor Stadium which can cater to some 3,000 people at any one time,” he said.

Touching on Covid-19 situation here, Dr Annuar, said he is hopeful that the Covid-19 infection curve can be flattened in the coming weeks if there were no more spikes in cases from new clusters is recorded.

He based his prediction on the declining trend starting from week 8 till 11, where the total cases recorded was 289 for week 11, down from 437 cases in week 10, 454 cases in week 9 and 641 in week 8.

The highest number of cases was recorded on week 7 with 715 or an average of 102 cases daily.

“From week 8 till 11, the number of cases showed a declining trend. So, if the number of cases for this week and next week does not show an increase, there is a high probability we can flatten the curve in Sibu.

“That is why we have acted swiftly to curtail the Hilir Cluster,” he pointed out.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, received his first dose of vaccination on Feb 27.

Among those receiving the second dose of the vaccine at the health clinic together with Dr Annuar were Senator Robert Lau, SDDMC chairman and Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, and Sibu District Officer Suhaili Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Ting echoed Dr Annuar’s call, urging the public to register for the vaccination programme to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“I hope members of the public will take this initiative by registering for the vaccination programme so as to put an end to Covid-19,” he said.