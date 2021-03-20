SK Nanga Gayau new building expected to be ready by Jan 2022

KUCHING (Mar 20): The SK Nanga Gayau’s new RM 7 million building near Spaoh is expected to be ready by January 2022.

The three-storey building will comprise classrooms, teacher quarters, science laboratories, office and others.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Bukit Saban state assemblyman, visited the school today to check on its construction progress.

He was accompanied by Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and a political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Richard Rapu.

The school by the side of the Pan Borneo Highway has a student population of 128.

Parts of its present building will be affected by the highway construction.

The construction work for this new building started in July, last year.

Uggah and Chuat later also visited two longhouses to check on the rural transformation projects being implemented there.

Earlier, they also paid their last respect to Tuai Rumah Benedict Blaki Lawrence Sanggat at his longhouse at Tanjung Baru in Paku nearby.

The late Blake, 56, was also a State Public Communications Unit (Ukas) officer. After falling sick on Thursday morning , he was admitted to the Betong District Hospital where he later passed away.

His funeral wake is held at his longhouse with strict compliance to the funeral and burial standard operating procedures (SOP) before his burial on Monday morning.