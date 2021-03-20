SMC to impose height limit for trees in the interest of public safety

SIBU (March 20): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will regulate the height limit for trees in town to safeguard road users and pedestrians, said Councillor Joseph Chieng.

The chairman of SMC Building Control and Town Beautification Standing Committee, however, was quick to point out that the height limit of the trees varies according to the species, size and location.

He added that a fully grown tree would need to be trimmed down to an acceptable height in the interest of safety for members of the public.

“For instance, at Jalan Tuanku Osman, based on the recommendation of the SMC landscape architect and contractor, the height of the trees has been limited to 35 feet tall.

“If a tree grows too high, the branches will be very long and can break easily (when there is a strong gust of wind).

“And during extreme weather, all those tall trees can be uprooted. That is why the trimming of trees is a regular schedule of SMC as the safety of the public comes first for the council,” Chieng told The Borneo Post when asked about the tree trimming works along Jalan Tuanku Osman today.

He pointed out that along Jalan Tuanku Osman lies the central business district (CDB) area, with heavy traffic as it was one of the main roads in town.

Hence, he added, works were carried out during weekends to avoid causing congestion to road users.

After completing the trimming works at Jalan Tuanku Osman, he said they will move to other areas in town.

On Tuesday, Chieng had said the works would cover 33 trees along that stretch of road.