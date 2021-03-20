SMC to submit proposal to SDDMC to consider reopening night, Sunday markets

SIBU (Mar 20): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will submit a proposal to Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) for submission to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to consider the reopening of both night and Sunday markets.

This was disclosed by SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang, who said the proposal, among others, forbids traders from red zones to trade as part of the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance.

The decision to submit the proposal was made during this week’s standing committee meeting, he added.

The night market and Sunday market have been closed since Jan 16 following imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Based on the zoning system, Sibu is divided into 34 zones.

“Hence, those under CBD (central business district) area such as Butterfly Garden, which houses the night market and Jalan Indah, the site of the Sunday market – not under red zone, we seek SDMC’s approval for the reopening of these markets.

“However, any traders who reside in the red zone under SMC’s area are prohibited to trade in these markets.

“This proposal (for the reopening of both night and Sunday markets) will be submitted to SDDMC for submission to SDMC for consideration,” Tiang told The Borneo Post today.

Tiang was asked when the popular night market will resume operations.

He added: “Our side can only submit (the proposal), the final decision rests with SDMC.

“We are trying our best to assist as we do understand that the prolonged closure of the markets could affect the traders’ livelihood.”

On another matter, Tiang revealed that Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association has decided that the food court will not provide dine-in service despite being allowed to do so.

In this regard, the food court will only cater for takeaways, he pointed out.

The association has informed council of their decision as they find it hard for patrons to comply with the SOP, Tiang noted.

This is because the food court had been installed with fixed tables and chairs, he explained.

Tiang noted that under the current requirement, only two persons can be seated on each table at the premises.

The problem arises, when patrons come in a group or families dining together and wanting to sit together, he said.

“For that reason, the association has decided the food court will only provide takeaways,” Tiang said.