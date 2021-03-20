Two foreign women arrested for prostitution

KOTA KINABALU: Two foreign women were arrested by police for prostitution at a hotel at Jalan Sulaman, here recently.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the Ops Noda raid was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Gambling/Vice/ Secret Societies Prevention Division (D7), after obtaining a tip-off of illegal activity being carried out in the area.

According to Hazani, police investigation believed both suspects would use WeChat and MiChat to solicit potential clients.

Police also seized two handphones, condoms and cash that were believed used by the suspects in the illegal activity.

Both suspects, aged 22 and 28, have been detained to facilitate investigation under Section 372B of the Penal Code for soliciting for the purpose of prostitution.