Uggah: New ‘Tanjung Genting Cluster’ in Meradong, Sarikei detected

KUCHING (March 20): The State Health Department has declared another new Covid-19 cluster today at Meradong District in Sarikei Division, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Dubbed the Tanjung Genting Cluster, he explained that this was a community cluster detected in a placement in Tanjung Genting, Sungai Mador.

“The index case for the cluster is Case 12,133 that was detected through the screening of individuals exhibiting symptoms. The case involves a 66-year-old Sarawakian man who was had a fever since March 8 and has underwent a rTK-Antigen test at a private health facility, which was later found reactive on March 10.

“The index case, who is working at a restaurant in Sungai Mador, Meradong, was then referred to Sarikei Hospital where he underwent the rT-PCR test. The test conducted on March 10 had found him positive for Covid-19,” he said at the Covid-19 daily update press conference here today.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the results from further investigations and Active Case Detection (ACD) among the index case’s family members and close contacts had found 21 new positive cases, including three cases reported today.

“Out of a total 66 individuals screened, 22 was found positive including the index case, 39 tested negative and five still awaiting lab test results.

“All 22 cases have been admitted to Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei for isolation and further treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 45 Covid-19 clusters have been declared by the State Health Department this year.

Out of the total number of clusters, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said there are 35 clusters that are currently active.

“Some 64,046 individuals have undergone a Covid-19 swab test, and 5,783 of them were found positive and 57, 001 were found negative for the second swab test. Meanwhile, there are 1,262 individuals still awaiting their lab test results.

“Out of the 35 active clusters, seven clusters have reported additional cases today, while the remaining 28 clusters did not record any cases today,” he added

Aside from the new Tanjung Genting Cluster in Meradong district, the Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster in Sibu recorded one new case today, Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu (1), Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu (5), Begalak Cluster in Song (1), Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching (6), Gelong Cluster in Kapit (13).