Uggah: No need for Malaysians, foreigners to take rT-PCR test 3 days prior to entering S’wak effective Mar 22

KUCHING (Mar 20): Malaysians and foreigners entering Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan are no longer required to undergo the Covid-19 rT-PCR test three days before travelling to the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

However, he said that even after this initiative has been implemented on Mar 22, they would still be required to fill in the ‘EnterSarawak’ form online attached with supporting documents.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman added that those coming in to Sarawak are still required to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

Previously, all travellers to Sarawak be they Malaysians or non-citizens were required to undergo the PCR test three days or 72 hours prior to travelling and that they had to show proof of having tested negative for Covid-19.

This took effect on Jan 16 after SDMC in a statement on Jan 14 said the negative test result must be attached together with their ‘EnterSarawak’ digital application.