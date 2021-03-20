Zii Jia stuns Momota to reach All England semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia upset world number one Kento Momota of Japan on Friday to enter the semi-finals of the 2021 All-England championship.

Zii Jia beat the top-seeded Momota 21-16, 21-19 in 55 minutes in their quarter-final match at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old Zii Jia, seeded sixth, produced a stunning display to register his first win against the Japanese star in seven meetings.

The world number 10 will meet Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands on Saturday.

Mark, the world number 36, ousted India’s Lakshya Sen 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the quarter-finals. – Bernama