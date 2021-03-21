Bitcoin mining operations unearthed, three arrested

MIRI: Police have unearthed Bitcoin mining operations here which caused Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to lose RM1.43 million from theft of electricity, District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said.

The illegal activities were uncovered after four raids were carried out together with SEB on premises and shophouses in Taman Tunku, Lopeng and Miri Bypass Industrial Park from March 17 to 18.

“All premises and shophouses raided by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division have been identified by SEB to have made illegal electrical connections.

“The theft of electricity to carry out Bitcoin mining activities at the premises

and shophouses have caused SEB to lose about RM1,430,800,” he said in a statement.

Three individuals believed to be masterminds of the electricity theft were arrested during the raids.

Hakemal said the authorities also seized various mining paraphernalia including 300 mining machines, two laptops and five modems, valued at RM1,407,200.

Hakemal said the raids were conducted under Section 379/427 of the Penal Code

for stealing electricity and causing mischief to property through illegal electrical connections.

He also said syndicates involved in the activities could be subject to action under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Act 297).