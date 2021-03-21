Covid-19: Sarawak records 276 new cases, 1 death in Sibu

KUCHING (March 21): Sarawak recorded one Covid-19 fatality and 276 new positive cases today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update statement.

SDMC said the 97th death involved a 66-year-old local male who was admitted to Sibu Hospital as he was experiencing breathing difficulties.

The committee added that the case had exhibited exhibited symptoms such as fever and coughing within the last few weeks.

“The rT-PCR test was conducted and he was found positive on March 16. It is found that the case’s health was deteriorating. He died on March 19.

“The case has comorbidities such as diabetes, final stage kidney disease and high blood,” the committee said.

With 276 new positive cases detected today, the total cumulative number of cases now stands at 14,250.

Sibu topped the list with 68 cases, followed by Bintulu with 66 cases, Miri (50), Julau (25), Kuching (19), Meradong (16), Serian (10), Betong (5), Kapit (5), Sri Aman (3), Subis (3), Song (2), Samarahan (1), Sarikei (1), Sebauh (1) and Tanjung Manis (1).

Out of the total number of cases, 27 had exhibited symptoms and experienced Covid-19 infection symptoms.

A total of 222 cases consisted of individuals who were given quarantine orders in designated quarantine centres – of which 219 of them were close contacts to positive cases, two were individuals who returned from overseas and one individual who returned from high risk areas.

“Of the total number of cases, 177 were individuals who were close contacts of positive cases, out of which 13 exhibited symptoms; 42 cases were individuals screened within the existing clusters (two of them exhibited symptoms); 42 were screenings conducted in health facilities.

“Twelve cases were screening of individuals with symptoms at health facilities, two involved individuals returning from overseas where they returned from Brunei and Pakistan, and one involves an individual who returned from other Malaysian states, ” it added.

On a positive note, SDMC said 197 cases have recovered and discharged today, with Sibu Hospital recorded 57 recoveries and discharges, PKRC under Kapit Hospital (47), Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) (24), Bintulu Hospital (21), PKRC Betong (19), Miri Hospital (14), Sarikei Hospital (12), PKRC Mukah (2) and PKRC Serian (1).

SDMC also recorded 276 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) where no cases are pending lab test results.