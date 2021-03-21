Dr Abdul Rahman: Ramadan bazaars may be allowed to open this year with strict SOP enforcement

KUCHING (Mar 21): People might be able to see Ramadan bazaars open this year with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) enforcement, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs & DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said based on initial discussions with the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) management, the proposed Ramadan bazaars were to be opened in Satok, Semarak and Sukma Ria in Petra Jaya.

“But we still have to wait for the decision of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) as well as the SOP to be in place,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply).

He was speaking to reporters after presenting some aid to villagers of Kampung Bintawa Tengah and Kampung Bintawa Ulu today. The aid consists of groceries and other daily essential items.

The two villages, involving 4,915 villagers and 790 houses, have been in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since March 15 after an increasing number of Covid-19 cases there.

As for private Ramadan Bazaars, Dr Abdul Rahman said applications need to be made to DBKU as early as possible so that a set of SOP can be drafted accordingly.

“We will accept applications for private Ramadan bazaars,” he said.

During the peak of the first wave of Covid-19 in the state in April last year, Ramadan bazaars were not allowed to be opened.

Hawkers and businesses however were encouraged to carry out their business activities online through the Internet through various platforms including social media.