Dr Annuar: Positive cases detected in SK Abang Ali, SK St Mary in Sibu ‘fake news’

SIBU (March 21): A news that is being circulated on social media claiming that 52 and 43 positive cases were detected in SK Abang Ali and SK St Mary respectively in Sibu is fake, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He expressed dismay that the unverified news was also carried by one of the national papers.

In this regard, he advised people to be wary of unverified news circulating on social media with regard to Covid-19 cases here.

Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, explained the schools were closed not because there were positive cases among the pupils as stated by the news but due to the Jalan Awang and Hilir clusters.

“In fact, I have mentioned in my daily live FB chat on Covid-19 updates because of Jalan Awang and Hilir Covid-19 clusters, the two primary schools located within the same localities here have been asked to close, and not as what has been claimed by this information in the social media.

“Please note that this is no laughing matter but a serious matter. It can cause panic and unnecessary concerns among the folk here.

“Do not confuse the people. My advice is stop spreading and do not believe fake news,” the Nangka assemblyman said.

Therefore, he reminded public to obtain information from proper channel.

“I will provide daily updates on Covid-19 situation through FB live streaming.

“One of the reasons, I have decided to do daily FB live is to make sure people obtain the right facts and not easily swayed by fake news,” Dr Annuar explained.